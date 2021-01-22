Coronavirus crisis

More
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects more than 500,000 deaths by Feb. 13 as President Joe Biden announces COVID-19 related executive orders.
4:31 | 01/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus crisis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:31","description":"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects more than 500,000 deaths by Feb. 13 as President Joe Biden announces COVID-19 related executive orders.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"75415536","title":"Coronavirus crisis","url":"/Health/video/coronavirus-crisis-75415536"}