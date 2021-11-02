-
Now Playing: CDC changes quarantine rules for fully vaccinated people
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Graphic Capitol siege video presented at impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Troops to aid vaccine effort
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, February 10, 2021
-
Now Playing: New evidence that ‘double-masking’ may be better at protecting against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: How to clear up ‘brain fog’
-
Now Playing: What is ‘COVID tongue’?
-
Now Playing: CDC’s new guidance on wearing masks
-
Now Playing: Could there be a universal vaccine for any type of coronavirus?
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jennifer Ashton's pandemic message for Americans
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Day 2 of former President Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Poll: 71% of Americans willing to get COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Newlyweds ages 90 and 86 receive COVID-19 vaccine together
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 9, 2021
-
Now Playing: Vaccine rollout picks up with additional 1 million doses sent out this week
-
Now Playing: All about Dr. Jen Ashton’s new book, ‘The New Normal’
-
Now Playing: The home emergency kit that’s approved by Oprah
-
Now Playing: What’s the real risk of COVID-19 in the classroom?