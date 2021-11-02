Transcript for Coronavirus crisis

Let's bring infectious disease specialist in ABC news medical contributor doctor Todd Halloran doctor Todd good morning you know we heard their wits peace. This new CDC guidance on quarantine after exposure to covad nineteen if your vaccinated but they're specific categories and there are so can you explain it to us and what that thought processes there. Good morning Diane I do think this makes sense is new is guidance from the CBC what is and is if you've already been vaccinated. After two weeks after the second dose or fully vaccinated I'm candy did you or asymptomatic. And that more than three months that have elapsed since the vaccine. If you're exposed to some cogan nineteen you do not have to quarantine and I think that's very important that you know. We are getting a lot of quarantined fatiguing and so I think this is very important but here's the big body. Remember you still have to use the same infection prevention measures so I'm asking distancing why because we know the vaccines are Grady gets preventing severe disease but we still aren't sure exactly how much your reduces transmission. The CDC is also announcing that a well fitting cloth mask bowlers surgical mask. Could help create more protection what are your thoughts on how should we all be wearing two masks. I don't think we have to think it's important to note that dvds study into experimental studies with me and again he. If you wore the surgical mask and cloth mask over a decade reduced. On the amount of transmission by more than 95% by the ways. What and highlighted. His it is important for both mannequins. To help masks OK but here's the but you can also we are a surgical mask but what this study noted is that fit. It is important soldiers a way of making these surgical masks better fitting you can just folded me. And then you can tie at a not. By EG and close to the mask and then the extra material you push and so it looks like this in the inside that extra materials would call knock and talk and the we'll make it better tiger form fitting so I think the key lesson is death filtration is important but it is also very important. To send it do we need is sort of a thick double layers situation there isn't just about getting that last really nice and close to your face. It's true layers are better but remember these masks three layers and now so this is enough especially if it's. Form fitting your face and you can go on YouTube and the figure could not type type map that. I've done it already I feel like I'm a pro it is also added perk when you get an alien didn't it doesn't. Or glasses. True so true so finally seeing cases in hospitalizations. Fall but we also just on wits p.'s California. Has reported two cases of the South Africa variant so could these variants hurt the progress that we've made so far. I use it really feels like a cat and mouse game in a sense doesn't it. Constant pursuit near captures how a group repeated escapes do you only difference is the virus is the cap where the models. And right now the cash. But miles remember Kobe nineteen stills and is the leading cause of gotten the United States so you couldn't use it once your vaccinated. They. Most gets bigger it becomes cap. Size right here prevent possible invasion that prevents death Superman's going into the intensive care unit that's good news but then. Of course the cat. He's evil took. You don't shifted shape writing can it can mutate conform variance so that is called immediately obeyed the vaccine more so when does kind of create that. Models but once again even though it may not even though the vaccine may not be perfect against preventing infection gets some of these areas the hope is you'll continue decreasing. Hospitalizations and so it cannot over emphasize the importance of rolling up our sleeves and getting vaccinated and. All right doctor Tyler and it's always great to have you thank you think. Injured and.

