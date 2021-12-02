Transcript for Coronavirus crisis

Walgreens and CBS plan to distribute vaccines across New York City and a new vaccine mega site is set to open in Brooklyn in about two weeks. For more let's bring in Brooklyn Borough president. Eric Adams act thanks so much for being here let's. The process of this all because the federal government is sending vaccines to these pharmacies this state is controlling some other vaccination sites. And then the city its controlling others does that create confusion. Or hurt your trip and had asserted it. Do you think about it all holders. Oh we paid ten days in. Operation. Under way. Are deployed in cities across our country basically announced aids. And it's you know Jordan on my loans what's your background into an operation of this magnitude. The moon Sharon is according coordination. Which goes through one boy do make sure we. A real time mechanism in place and know who we are distributed vaccines to. This is it was all persons section I don't know sort of samaritan. Parents of some to get is causing some confusion. Today indoor dining can reopen that Lynn limited capacity in New York City. Cuisine other states are on a country starting to lower restrictions but they're also concerns over these new variants. Cutter more transmissible and spreading throughout the country so I know you support. In the opening an indoor dining now in the city why do you think now is the right time for the. What we are. I think Kobe is going to be around for some time now we have two star hardening our establishments. As sort of a just introduce new norm in the very same way. And clearly you. I believe we can do we we we shouldn't sort of residency. Resuscitate our economy. And it's the same time he's safe around the over in nineteen now economies in real trouble. And we must start looking how do we open our economy it is a way O while we are just visual code ninety. Last year in New York governor Andrew Cuomo ordered nursing homes to admit patients who had tested positive. For Colvin to directive has now been blamed for contributing to the high death toll new York at the beginning of the pandemic. Now than your post is reporting it Como aid withheld the State's nursing home death numbers. From the federal government what is being done to get to the bottom of this. What. I know these are New York State Senate is are looking into that are bears where the communication came from. And clearly I'm Holmgren. Sees misspoke. Because you know one cannot intentionally would withhold information of from a federal investigatory agency as some believe you want to see a series of investigations. On the state level. And probably the federal those who determine exactly what took place in that time. And what do you say ten people who would have loved ones in New York nursing homes right now in our concern for their safety and for the many families who lost someone. And want answers. One of them found no mom who was in the nursing home saying I was truly concerned wouldn't you can't see your loved worn by as part of these therapeutics a response to healing. And not just think. We were aware of some of the dangers that were. We were basin in nursing homes that's a loving a and I'm hopeful we can get to the bottom of exactly what took place. We are to Brooklyn Borough president Eric Adams we appreciate your time today thank you. Richard.

