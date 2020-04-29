Now Playing: It’s a double celebration for COVID-19 patient who is discharged on his birthday

Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

Now Playing: How to stay safe while traveling during the pandemic

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: The mental health stigma in African American communities affected by COVID-19

Now Playing: How Mark Kassen is helping get emergency equipment to those who need it most

Now Playing: Rachel Brosnahan on supporting homeless youth across the country during the pandemic

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: April 29, 2020

Now Playing: Remdesivir coronavirus drug trial shows ‘quite good news’: Fauci

Now Playing: 3 in 4 people report having similar COVID-19 nightmares during quarantine

Now Playing: A frontline healthcare worker is donating graduation gowns to be used as PPE

Now Playing: Facing COVID-19 without clear sight or sound

Now Playing: By the numbers: The impact of COVID-19 on children

Now Playing: US cases of COVID-19 reach 1 million

Now Playing: Family dog may be 1st US canine to get COVID-19

Now Playing: Airlines changing policies as traveler numbers rise