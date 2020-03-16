Transcript for Coronavirus fears shuts down many American cities

More of America is shutting down a state and local governments take drastic new action to stop the spread of the corona virus at least 67 Americans have died but the virus has spread to every state except West Virginia. As a result the CDC said any gatherings of fifty people or more should be canceled for the next two months. And several states along with big cities like new York and Los Angeles. Have ordered restaurants bars and theaters to close. Russ front can only serve takeout California is going one step further now urging people over 65 to self isolate at home. President front is urging people not deport groceries he says the supermarket supply chain is functioning the Federal Reserve has lowered interest rates but on Wall Street stock futures fell 1000 points overnight also overnight the National Security Council posted this message. Thing rumors of a national fourteen our fate. There is no national lockdown where a lot to get to so let's bring ABC's outs for Shea who begins our coverage this morning Alex good morning to you. Convictions arraigned good morning US well we're seeing a die and be any change in how people. Art in our acting bars in cities from New York to California are closing down in Morse school systems are shutting down as well. Overnight some American cities virtually shutting down in New York the governor closing the public school system Ford's one million plus children. The entire state of Ohio closing bars and restaurants. Illinois only allowing takeout and California's governor calling on all bars and wineries to close while requesting home isolation for everyone 65 and over. We recognize that social isolation for millions of Californians. It is anxiety inducing. Actions in line with new CDC guidelines to cancel or postpone gatherings with fifteen people were more for the next eight weeks. Panic hitting consumers who are stocking up. President trump asking all Americans to stop hoarding groceries and other supplies. They're working round the clock. And the source of stock in up at a level that's beyond Christmas time. And it's it's great it was very reassuring speaking to these people have a totally and hand. There's no need for anybody. In the country to hoard essential food supplies you don't have to buy the quantities. Because it's hard to refill this tourism. Basis as rapid as this refilling them. Hospitals preparing for a crush of patients some constructing tents to handle possible overflow. The drug administration emphasizing the need for more testing saying by today more than 2000 additional labs are coming online with high speed testing. The Federal Reserve lowering interest rates again this time to near 0%. The president critical of the Fed in the past now applauding the move want to congratulate the Federal Reserve. Top health officials who have pointed out failures of the federal government in this pandemic now signaling confidence. Are you confident that the federal government is doing everything that needs to be done right now to contain this if you think you're. In line with the outbreak you already three weeks behind. See you gotta be almost over reacting to bid to keep up with it. Now doctor felt he said he cannot rule out the potential for hundreds of thousands of deaths from this virus Kenneth. Ounce for say making your America this morning debut kicking off our pandemic coverage Alex think you.

