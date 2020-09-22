-
Now Playing: US COVID-19 death toll nears 200K mark
-
Now Playing: Cornell University gives exclusive look at how it has contained COVID-19
-
Now Playing: CDC under fire after walking back guidance on how virus spreads
-
Now Playing: U.S. COVID-19 death toll nears 200,000, CDC revises guidance
-
Now Playing: Here’s the plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
-
Now Playing: Are we prepared for COVID-19 and flu season?
-
Now Playing: Can we reach herd immunity without a vaccine?
-
Now Playing: How to stay safe from COVID-19 in public places
-
Now Playing: US coronavirus death toll nears 200,000
-
Now Playing: US approaching 200,000 deaths from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 53% of Americans do not trust Trump to confirm safety of vaccine
-
Now Playing: New initiative aims to rectify racial disparity amongst pregnant women, moms
-
Now Playing: CDC reverses COVID-19 testing guidance
-
Now Playing: Schools experiencing noticeable uptick in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: What is COVID-19 dark testing?
-
Now Playing: Can Notre Dame prevent future outbreaks?
-
Now Playing: Google searches for flu season spike
-
Now Playing: CDC reportedly objected to COVID-19 testing guidance
-
Now Playing: White House testing coordinator discusses edited guidelines