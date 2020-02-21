Coronavirus has spread to nearly 30 countries

More
ABC News’ Ian Pannell joins us live from Yokohama, Japan, following the deaths of two passengers aboard a quarantined cruise ship.
4:53 | 02/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus has spread to nearly 30 countries

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:53","description":"ABC News’ Ian Pannell joins us live from Yokohama, Japan, following the deaths of two passengers aboard a quarantined cruise ship.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69115578","title":"Coronavirus has spread to nearly 30 countries","url":"/Health/video/coronavirus-spread-30-countries-69115578"}