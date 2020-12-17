Transcript for COVID-19 cases surging nationwide

Our infectious disease specialist ABC news contributor doctor Todd Eller and joins us now for more on these skyrocketing cases in parts of the country. And the vaccine roll out the US shattered its case and death records million and numbers yesterday doctor Alan. And as you just heard from Matt. Things are especially dire in California hospitals and looks like drums on the brink of that nightmare scenario so why are we seeing the surge now. How concerned are you. Terry I'm very concerned you heard map talk about the darkness in California and he didn't mention the makeshift morgues that are being set up. The refrigerator trailers the fact that he needed to purchase 5000 new bawdy gags that icu capacity is 4%. We are going in the wrong direction yesterday there were over 3600. Deaths let me be clear that is more deaths. And we see from heart disease and cancer combined in a day. We didn't averaging 2500. Deaths a day that's 7500. Deaths among. Those numbers are staggering. We we need to change the trajectory of this and vaccines and ultimately will do that but they're not going to together for months. And doctor Keller not on a much more positive note you know you are front line worker working directly with -- patients so I know you are getting vaccinated. Tomorrow how does that feel. Diane it peaks you don't yesterday and today I've been in our intensive care units and I've been just looking at these nurses. Who have twelve hour shifts and they spent ten of those hours at least. Literally in the ruins of one or more corporate nineteen patients better obviously highly contagious diseases. Yes they are PP that works but I think about. How vulnerable you must feel to not be able to leave these rooms of a critical real patients hi I'm so excited to see he brings hope. Inspiration. A lot of pride and you know that this really is the beginning of the end Colvin 1980 is going down it just doesn't know yet. I love to hear that doctor Todd Eller and thank you as always thanks.

