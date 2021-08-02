Transcript for COVID-19 crisis

And even though cases are going down here in the US White House officials today are warning that now is not the time for states to start rolling back restrictions. Due to what we're learning about these new variants are joining us now to break it all down ABC news contributor doctor Todd Eller and it's here at doctor Eller and we heard White House health officials including doctor thought she warning. That's the UK Barry could become the dominant strain here by the end of march so we heard from in there. How they do this in the UK how our federal health officials here. Doing at monitoring for evidence of how widespread these variants are in the US. And you heard that before we weren't doing a good job we were sequence he about zero point 3% of our Iceland's compared to the UK were we heard. There were bound handle I think about 7% but here's the good news for doctor Wilensky. Who's our current CDC director she said that people are increased our sequencing by tenfold. That puts hasn't run a few percent hand she said that we're going to do more hopefully another 10%. On the council ultimately hopefully tempers are Iceland's com. Who'll be sequence and one good thing she's been talking about his collaboration between the department of public health labs. Do you commercial labs and academics General Counsel I think we're all of this we will increase our genetic sequencing. And hopefully below identify and not just identify but also share with other countries so they can learn just as we've learned from the UK result. Africa and Brazil. The doctor Alan near governor Andrew Cuomo today announced. Good restaurants in New York City can begin. To serve customers 25% capacity indoors again starting Friday so as you look at those numbers at the community spread. Are they low enough that we can start doing things like this again safely. Right Terry reminds me remember when your mom said she was a kid to it right the first time. We didn't do it right the first time our first shelter in place. After we came out with that we didn't drive the virus don't know we weren't doing universal masking our testing what synopsis and also because of that. We just under control virus we've definitely turn the corner and that's good news but we have to be concerned. We need since he and other surges winter. As a few more months and it that is we're hearing more about variance with the deaths adult. Hospital capacities don't the number of cases of almost 50% is that you can understand the governor is wanting to open up restaurants and as livelihoods are at stake here. Then transportation secretary but a judge in the CDC director have both suggested people get tested before domestic air travel. How helpful do you think that would be. Well we heard doctor Wilensky CAR earlier that this is you don't just. Another example of testing. More aggressively so we can try to find more cases you know I. It makes ads with the and I can't remember a single tests. You don't have to have limited utility we've learned over time that the more we test sequentially. The more sensitivity or accuracy there is but witness I think what's most important is right now we probably should be limiting the trial. But if we're traveling I think testing is probably a good idea we'll have to see how much hot pot until pretty weak we pick up. Look at us and on the vaccine doctor a doctor for Archie today seemed as strongly. Who refused the idea that until there's ample supply. You can focus on giving out as many first doses as possible stretching out the time between first and second does put that second dose on the back burner. They've done under the UK it seems to be working there but can explain why that might be problematic. Well the first thing a what does it is. I want my kitty and I want to be able to eat used to sort of think what doctor Boris was saying is. Get as many first doses possible but prioritize. Their second dose hide what he's he's he's not. Located just think Clinton everyone get a first dose and that's enough. You know remember majority advise were all tested in their feet three trials that two doses. That's what gets you up to 94 to 95%. Now it is a little bit of wiggle room and we don't get the vaccine within three or four weeks let's say we get the second dose six weeks later. I think that's okay are immune system is used these clever enough to be only handle that. Bryant actor Todd Eller and always great to have you on thank you. See your guys.

