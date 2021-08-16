Transcript for COVID-19 hospitalizations of people under 49 hit a record high in US

The US is reporting the highest number of Kobe cases on consecutive days since January were also seeing record high hospitalizations for people under 49 years old. This is Dallas has run out of icu beds for children Marcus Moore is there with the latest. This morning cope with nineteen surging across the south this case is Klein doing well. The eight states with the highest case rates all in the same region. In Houston nearly 600 patients waiting for hospital beds 87 of them icu beds. Nationwide more than 140000. New Kobe cases reported Friday and Saturday. The highest on consecutive days since January. Hospitals now feeling the pressure from the fast moving search. Then downloads we have all. Zero icu beds love your children. That means of your child's car wreck computer Cho has bar millions of Norton inspectors something is nice you better or more likely to have coach Lindy mentioned been. We don't have one. Your child away to another child that. Texas now treating more hospitalized patients than the last year's summer outbreak Jessica Gonzales is nine year old San Francisco is one of them. Let's les yeah yeah. It's. And make it that it it. A sign of hope this morning booster shots for the end you know compromised officially rolling out authorized by the FDA. Michigan resident Marianne Mozart who takes medication that weakens her new system. Among the first to receive the shocked. I was ready to eagle today. And I get. Diane in the meantime back here in Texas the battle over masks is escalating over the weekend the Texas Supreme Court side it would governor Greg Abbott's ban. Automask mandates here in the states but some of the of the city and school leaders who defy the governor is order. They have so far said they will push forward with their mass mandates for now Diane. All right Marcus Moore and Dallas thank you. And I like to bring an infectious disease specialist to South Shore health and ABC's medical contributor doctor Todd LR and from more honest actor on thanks for being here you know when you look at these numbers more than 140000. New cases reported on Friday and Saturday. A record number of hospitalizations for people under 49 how bad is it and what can we expect to see over the next few weeks. This is sobering Diane I mean. We know what to do we know Harding can control of this epidemic in the US but. We're not doing here and and we are in the middle of summer. So it makes you think really only have to jump a few more months and winters here. Millions of people unvaccinated. The most contagious they're in surgery so you know we just have to do the things that we keep saying to the public hoping that people will listen and and do the right thing. The FDA has authorized booster shots for the immune compromised or how to people know if they qualify and had a they get the shot if they do. Right so that this CDC she did Cuba will be brought guidance for immune compromised people they said moderates as it appears that is a large number and I do think this is the group of people that you know when you respond to the best first crime goes that first arose I think even the second that you may not get as robust immune response as we might so I think it's important that people talk to their providers and I would set the Barlow we want a lot of you know compromise people getting up booster because we want more robust antibodies as we move into there into the cooler seasons knowing that the delta very is still going to be there. How concerned should vaccinated people be about getting infected with the delta variant. And should people be more worried if they got Jay and Jay shots verses of visor and Diana. Parts of the blood and characters they are I think one. Again we're want to emphasize is that is that the that the vaccines are working his reducing the likelihood of hospitalization. It's markedly reducing the likelihood that you're gonna die from. You know from corporate nineteen now as far as the GDG vaccine you -- the CDC when they came home with a recommendation to boost immune compromised people there really focusing on the or any vaccine and they're focusing on the people that have received two doses or to find anything you don't compromise person who received the change in vaccine there are millions of people there who want to know that cancer we really need to hear from she AJ who remember there's this other trial that's doing two doses of JNJ not a single those who were waiting for that information we really need to hear about soon and the CDC really needs to step up and tell people working you don't compromise right now and it received the jet engine -- what they should do and you don't personally I believe that we should be boosting. People who only received a single injury shot. That Dallas is out of pediatric icu beds some schools there are starting today others have already started and some are mandating masks despite the fact. But the Texas Supreme Court has upheld governor Greg Abbott's ban. On school mass mandates so how crucial is how crucial do you think it is to have students and teachers mask right now. We cannot let politics. Colorado took an effective public health. Response. And that's what we're seeing here we know even before vaccination we know that masking universal masking in schools reduces the you've number transmissions we need masking now in schools more than ever because we have. Happy more. A much more contagious Vieri and and we know by the way that the majority of students who go back to school. Are unvaccinated. Because under twelve there's no recommendation right now of that and we still know that only the minority of kids twelve to seventeen. I actually receive the vaccine we need universal mask. Asking him schools whether it is in the end it or not. Right Dutch tot ally always great to talk to thank you. Did you do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.