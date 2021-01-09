Transcript for COVID-19 hospitalizations could surpass the pandemic’s peak in January

A bit hospitalizations are rising across the country as he US battles and delta variant the country's now on pace to potentially surpassed peak hospitalizations. But according to ABC news analysis in the weeks since a Pfizer shot received full FDA approval the number of people getting their first shot each day is up 17%. Aerial rash F has the latest high area. Good morning to you die and here is what has health experts so concerned more than 101000. People are hospitalized with cobain's nineteen at right now. Across this country that lets us on pace to meet or surpass our January peak. Of 125000. People hospitalized with covad. At one time and also alarming 300 children are now being admitted to the hospital every day with this virus and as the hospitalizations increase. So is the death whole 900 Americans losing their lives every day. To this virus that's up 370%. Over the past seven weeks but there is some good news on the vaccine front. 470000. People have gotten their first shot every day since that FDA fully authorized the Pfizer vaccine. One week ago that up 17%. From the week prior diet. IR SS thank you. And I want to bring an infectious disease specialist at sells her health and ABC news contributor doctor Simone wilds for more on all this actor rob thanks as always for being here. I'm curious what do you think when you look at these numbers do simple actually surpassed. Peak hospitalizations that we saw last January. Diane I think these are the current trends and think we're heading in that direction and really concern in. And the number of cases the DC in May he thinks that we really kept trying to do everything we are well it that and get everyone made it. Now I just announced their in phase two of a study on new oral treatment for adults with little risk of severe disease what does that mean. For the general public in what do you think we need to know about this new treatment. Pan am really excited that. We have had oral option and our Internet right now most of the treatment options are I be any can be very difficult to administer anything you did that happen mild illnesses can be managed. Homes and so moving all away. Definitely. More to lose and we can use our eyes actually things better for a lot. And free up some of those hospital beds no doubt. Averaging attack also announced yesterday that it dis enrolled. More than 130 students who did not meet vaccine requirements so. You think what you'll see this happy in at more schools and and as a medical professional do you think it's necessary to mandate vaccines on college campuses. Well you know I think Tom Watson and we are seen at Virginia Tech is something that we're going to see not only other schools and workplaces. And the key is that we're trying to keep. I'm safe and to prevent outbreaks like being going to blow it we are absolutely seem more seen in days and schools. It also looks like. You know a good news here that there's an uptick in five's are shots in that weeks since it that shot obtained full FDA approval so. Do you think that those numbers will keep rising and that's just a week after the approval do you think that will boost some confidence in people who were vaccine hesitant until this point. Well you know the good news it hasn't boost the key is whether we're going to be able to maintain and I'm hoping that we can we're trying to get the word out to encourage I want it acts needy not that we look well so we definitely want to see that trend in that manner. And we're also now hearing that 300 children are now admitted to the hospital. With Kobe beach day school is starting across the country if it hasn't already it sold it'll be starting the next couple weeks or so so. What are you most concerned about their what do you think parents and administrators. Need to keep in mind particularly since kids under twelve still aren't eligible for the vaccine. Well you know the key being want to stress is we want to get her children to school and want to make sure that their health and well a number of things we need to do make sure that children rent their masks sugar washing their hands. And for the school want to make sure that they're testing a gala event and good ventilation. Strategy to keep students and staff I'll be a big this year. And actor while down about to send my own kid to school for the first time. Not nurse about that at all. But you know obviously a lot but I have to rely on the school in just a school in so many ways when it comes at this but as a parent. Are there any singing Eddie you know many things that you recommend that we parents can do at home to try to keep. You know the whole ecosystem safer. You know dad and I mean the same position that shouldn't going back to school so I can totally relate I mean what I tell my children and where you mask make sure you wash your hands. Teachers and all stat. As a parent and encourage all the parents if they have not be vaccinated against acts need to. Protect and want your child is sick. Child that days that we don't everyone else schools. I headed biased actors not allowed always great to have you and good luck as you said your little ones to school as well. Key to.

