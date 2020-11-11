Transcript for COVID-19 hospitalizations at all-time high

This morning icu across the country say they're crippled by a crush of patients as pandemic related hostile they shares hit an all time high. We need help or shorten or says new data revealing 40% more people are now hospitalized for code red that just two weeks ago. They're absolutely just overwhelmed. It's been insane it's been. This is what we were hurt here. Massachusetts is now preparing field hospitals. California is rolling back re openings in Vermont is requiring all travelers to quarantine even if they test negative despite new efforts to control the spread the US on Tuesday soars highest number of daily case is ever. What more than 130000. All fifty states are now reporting infections on the rise Texas now seen nearly 111000 new cases per day. Or a 154 bodies in there now. So in two weeks you're gonna have ten more trucks built in you'll need more if if we have the same trajectory we don't stop the being. Police Wisconsin missing productivity rates ticked past 30% doctors in the sese new cases have quadrupled. And patients are sicker than ever. Are having to employ more advanced. They're BS four. People on national leaders major sports programs are also purely effects of the latest surged Texas a and M and Auburn football teams are reporting dozens of new cases. Do you really miss season on the front lines workers are fearing the worse as we hit the height of flu season. IA don't know are we gonna have enough rooms. Are gonna have an offense I don't mind. But White House officials say help is on the horizon I would say. By April he'll be able to be vaccinated. The government says it's ready to distribute twenty million doses of the vaccine as soon as it's approved Vandenberg Air Force Base in California will be one of the first locations to receive Pfizer's trial vaccine. We're gonna start with their health care workers. We're looking at you know folks at manage critical infrastructure. The base could receive up to 101000 doses with shipments arriving and the next month. Doctor process high risk people could begin getting the vaccine next month if it's approved.

