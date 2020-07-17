Transcript for COVID-19 survivor shares incredible journey of recovery

I'm still standing We're back now with another krst coronavirus comeback Ron hill from California thought he had been in hospital for just a night, but he had actually been deep in a coma for nearly a month. My name is Ron hill. I'm from Fresno, California. This is my wife Debbie. I survived covid. Prior to covid-19 I was in perfect condition, perfect shape, played a lot of golf, walked the golf course, went to Los Angeles and came back, and that's when I found out that my cousins -- a couple of my cousins had it. They didn't know it. I didn't know. Me being an older man it hit me the hardest. They got over theirs. But it hit me the hardest. The symptoms I had were a lot of chills and fever. My time in the hospital I really don't remember because they took me straight -- I went into a coma. When he was in the icu I couldn't see him. I couldn't visit. I just would call up to the hospital every few hours, that was the hardest thing not to be able to go in there and talk with him and hold his hand. He had lot of memory loss. He didn't even remember himself or me. When I first woke up, I didn't know who she was. I didn't know who I was. He thought he was just overnight in the hospital one night. Yeah, she told me I had in a coma for 29 days. I thought I just got here. You know, and I woke up, I thought I was still in Los Angeles. It was more scary for Debbie than it was for me. Very scary. It was like --nd I didn't think he was going to make it at one time. I'm still recovering. At the hospital I couldn't walk. I never expected anything like that. All the work that the doctors did, the nurses, they were all kind, you know, really, really took care of me, you know, and I'm just grateful for it. I'm grateful to be alive. That's all I can say. I'm just grateful to be alive. It makes us so upset if they're not wearing their masks and socially distance it can harm other people, but people who are trying to protect themselves it's hindering them. It makes me feel like they don't care, and they should care, because their families can be harmed. Siblings can be harmed. They have to really respect it. And wear your mask. An important message for a man who knows firsthand about covid. We're so glad that Ron is recovered and doing so much better.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.