Transcript for COVID-19 survivors are donating antibody-rich convalescent plasma

And the pandemic continues and additional survivors who actually tested positive for covet nineteen are now stepping up. To become heroes donated. Donating any body risk convalescent plasma to those who are currently ill. New York based photographer and -- nineteen survivor. Diana parent has already donated plasma twice she is also connecting other survivors to donate as well. And here to discuss her endeavor. Is Diana parent herself to Diana thanks for being with us and you should believe you are exposed to the virus at a work meeting. Tell us what your recovery was like. So I was exposed on the evening of march 9 there are only eight people after meeting. And I might only math and a couple of times of course that's important to note that it was under the recommended ten at the time. And there is no shared food or anything else and presented with symptoms on the morning of the thirteenth. But I was very lucky and I had a very average case and was able to manage it at home eatery and Thailand all. And now you're looking at the face of a horrible third. I never gets my 100% that's that's fantastic we're so happy for you in for other survivors of the virus. You in the very empowering message there is something they can do to help they can donate plasma and now you've founded survivor court tell us what that's what that is exactly. Should survivor quarry. Is he it's an fastest growing grassroots movement in America right marsh and we are mobilizing. People affected by coded. Does have survived and also does he still had that. To contribute to every scientific study academic study medical study in the country including the donation I'll convalescent plasma. So we created ourselves is a one stop shop. Where you just come to our either FaceBook group and we are launching a website today survivor ct dot com. And we updated daily and you every resource and how they eat you with your new antibodies. Can help contribute to the York I love you horny guy and your could be and your teacher aides say. Very very cool but. A lot of people get nervous when they hear about plasma donation so help us demystify what that process is what your experience was like twice. So you're tested to see that he no longer have the virus and that you are positive for the antibody is. And then I need an appointment with the New York blood center and it was just like getting blood eat even easier. It was actually one of the most extraordinary experiences of my life I felt like a superhero. It was 32 minutes from beginning to end. And you lie down deep you know there's an expert a botanist that they need on I didn't feel being Haggan have a bruise at all afterwards. And what they do is they extract your blood and there's this. Incredible machines and it sits next to you that actually separates out the plasma the yellow ace like Whitney amber colored liquid where the antibodies are. From that Renton. And white blood cells their blood that we're used to seeing and they put the blood right back in you can see you're ready to donate seven days later with each donation you can have the possibility to -- three to four lie that's it's incredibly empowering on a you know to be able to use the antibodies that you actually built up in your system. To help others who are not people tale. That is remarkable it's truly a choice of life and death we appreciate what an incredible way to connect people who can do something once they've recovered. Diana there were so happy your well and thank you so much for joining us today. Ink you so much.

