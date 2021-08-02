Transcript for COVID super-spreader fears

Some positive news in the fight against drove a nineteen. Health and human services document obtained by ABC news sure there has been a four week downward trend. It reported cases of the virus resulting in a 50% decline since the peak on January 8. But officials fear we can see a Super Bowl search doctors she's job on MSNBC. I am worried about. Today being a super spreader and we've seen this after a lot of events and lot of holidays. Those concerns growing effort seems like this large crowds that they are celebrating after the game this weekend marked one year since the first court of ours death was reported in the US. More than 463000. American lives have been lost cents a new study not yet peer review suggests cases of the highly contagious UK period. Are potentially doubling every ten days. We can't afford to have the disease spread now are these mutations in these variance every time we allow it to infect more people. Gives the virus the opportunity to mutate. The boxing roll out. Slowly gaining momentum the CDC reporting 9% of Americans have received at least one shot hundreds getting their second docents at this drive through clinic in Texas. We wish we were seeing. A lot more supply we have a lot of people in our community that are that are ready to get the vaccine. Doctor if they felt she tells NBC to supply issue should start to improve in the coming weeks so even though there's a clear clear discrepancy. Between this and the demand in the supply that will get better. As we get through February and into march meanwhile in cities across the country the struggled to get kids and teachers safely back into the classroom continues in California 100 students at a single San Diego County school. Order to quarantine just two days after returning to and personal learning.

