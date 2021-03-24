Transcript for COVID vaccine could bring relief for long-haulers

ABC news contributor and infectious disease specialist. Doctor Todd Eller and for more on this doctor Allard and as always thanks for being here you know we just heard an aerials piece that's some cold in long haulers are seeing their symptoms. Significantly subside after getting the cove in nineteen vaccine now we know this wasn't what the vaccine was developed for but. It wouldn't be the first time in medicine that we see a treatment come about kind of accidentally so what do you make of it all. Good morning Diane you don't like this is very good news in. You know the fact that patients are able to see bleak it get this vaccine. After Coca syndrome and end and the fact that they do improve the one and you want to say it's your right we don't know yet whether it is really the vaccine that cause these symptoms of post quoted syndrome for improved. Always first high moral other interventions or what we called placebo type of a fact. We'll have to really no proof controls. Trials where when we give. One group that exceeded any other group placebo that's the only way we know for short it's really making a difference. Larry also touched on research that shows 10% of Kobe patients. Become long haulers I know you've treated a lot of Kobe patients over the past year. What's it like for those with lingering symptoms. And this is just is so discouraging these patients coming in hi how one lawyer for example she's in her forties you really bright really motivated and she can barely stand in the shop or because she is light headed she feels like she's going to faint she has brain fog she goes the same supermarket she's been going to every week for the past seven years he takes her fifteen minutes that the Euro. How do you get to the toothpaste. So you know this is real you're probably won't. I'm would highlight though is some of these patients tell pots type symptoms Potts is preposterous or this data intact and Carty is syndrome somewhat some of the features of this is that when you get you're very light headed your. Heart rate increases significantly you can change your blood pressure sort of feeling those type of symptoms tart your provider and ask them where you might help pots and where that you could be evaluated for them. Current and so many fingers crossed that these studies now on the vaccine will lead somewhere for those patients. Before and lay dial one also asked about the AstraZeneca vaccine because first serious concerns over blood clots which seems like they've been. Put down a bit and then we saw the press release of the vaccine was 79% effective against symptomatic disease 100% effective against hospitalizations. But then the NIH came out saying the company may have used outdated data so. What do you make of the back and forth here and will we ultimately see this become a fourth FDA approved vaccine in the US. It's amazing right 48 hours ago we heard about these top line numbers. And it there was a global sigh of relief we've all been waiting for that and then yesterday we hear that there may be problems with the accuracy of data I have to tell you. Do this company AstraZeneca has really had problems right from the beginning if you remember they gave the wrong dose to 2000 of their volunteers 1000 they had received the actual vaccine that in order issues with the transparency of you know how quickly they told us about this issue so we now we're hearing about issues with. With the accuracy of data. You know I can count eight billion reasons why AstraZeneca has to step up its game and ensure the integrity of its research data that it delivers to us it was Karen Litman said yesterday in the New York Times basically about what happened with the AstraZeneca vaccine she'd essentially said that. And we need to do in order to reach people who. We really need to make sure that we get your trust. It is. I'm clear that AstraZeneca is able to build trust on his own the good news is that we held Leverett low levels of safety and we saw that from the independent. Data safety monitoring word. Obviously when he FDA doesn't independent you don't scrutiny of this and the CDC as well so we will ultimately know whether or not the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective. For the United States population. So what is it of people already had some vaccine hesitancy and then look at all of this and say see I telegenic. Right you know you know it's really unfortunate there's no question that. These type of problem is that I you know really erode the confidence. Of people who work better seemed hesitant but one thing I want to see is. Look the fact that the data safety monitoring board which is independent AstraZeneca basically said there's something wrong with this press release you know that. Is the type of thing that I want people to know we are going to make sure before this is given an emergency use authorization. That it is scrutinized. Now I do want to save. I do believe that he AstraZeneca vaccine. He's very safe and I do believe it's effective but I want to see the death. And I expect to over the next twenty or 48 hours we're going to see who bought the change of these in these results. My doctor Tyler and such great to have you thank you. Take your date impeach him.

