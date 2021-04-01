New COVID variant found in NY: Gov. Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a case of the new, highly contagious COVID variant has been identified in Saratoga, New York.
0:26 | 01/04/21

New York has detected its first case of the corona virus Barrett. It involves a case in Saratoga Springs our coverage begins with eyewitnesses supporter Dan crowd live in the Glen oak section of queens damn. There was starting with this new variant detected here in New York this vaccine is needed now more than ever. The jewelry store worker a man in his sixties who lives upstate did not travel so the governor says this means it is already spreading in our community.

