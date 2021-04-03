A look at critical milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic

More
Over 500,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus since February 2020.
3:00 | 03/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A look at critical milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Over 500,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus since February 2020.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"76257478","title":" A look at critical milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic","url":"/Health/video/critical-milestones-covid-19-pandemic-76257478"}