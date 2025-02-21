What to know about deep vein thrombosis

San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder.

February 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live