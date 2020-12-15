Transcript for Distribution of Pfizer vaccine to rural areas

And health care providers are also no working to get those vaccines and their patients and workers joining me now for more on that. It down Levine the president of ballad help the hospital system that serves areas of Tennessee North Carolina Virginia. And Kentucky Alan thank you for being here. Talk just threw a little bit of the the logistics behind the scenes that are going on right now when. Do you expect to get the vaccine there and that I would pool will be the first people in your health system to get it. Well Diane good thank you good morning actually as I stand here talking to you the first truck is pulling up to our hospital in Abington Virginia Johnston memorial hospital and cure broad nursing minimally vouchers going to be the first nurse to receive that that vaccine just a few hours from now and I intend to be there with her. What she takes a vaccine. The logistics of this is incredible you know that the combination of the federal government the military. Private industry getting the vaccines for a re searched you injectable. And this amount of time is pretty amazing and as we've heard doctor. Perhaps you say earlier not at the sacrifices of quality Europe or efficacy this is a very highly effective vaccine. And we I. Public hospitals in north east Tennessee. Those hospitals will service as a whole we have their freezers air we started preparing for this the weeks and weeks ago. So we're we're prepared for the minute we received the vaccine there's a lot of logistics. That went into this everything from reprogramming our computer systems to be able to track. Who's received the first shots of that we can get the right people in. To get weather supplies of vaccine the Madera vaccine to make sure that they get the right vaccine the second harm. A lot of logistics we have oh hole emergency operations change. And a seventeen that's been working on vaccine distribution for over a couple months now. And you said some of the people that you serve have told ballot health employees that they don't believe Kobe it is real. So how are you fighting against this kind of virus dis information and do you worry that. People in your area will hesitate to bait take the vaccine for that reason. We are concerned about that in and it's been somewhat surprising particularly true or are nursing and physician teens. We've been out there really trying to be leaning heavily to communicate and educate the community about how real the effects of this virus are. Look we just Taro we just terror all time high number of new cases just this last Saturday. For the week almost 6000 new cases are our impatience now with coded are at an all time high and we're seeing all time high number of deaths last week was nearly eighty alone. Or actually say almost a hundred just last week alone adapts and this isn't these urges steps these are people that struggle. And in really really suffer. In the final hours of their lives and so our nurses and our doctors are really asked us to lean forward and educate the public and we've been doing that and yet it's you're pro or for sure. So when you talked about this a little bit but this week the apple action highlands region broke its single day. New case record hospitalizations are up deaths are up so how worried are you about your hospitals reaching capacity especially given the holidays. Well we're grateful to serve the entire region of the apple action highlands and and then we reached focused almost every day are making sure we have the capacity we believe. Are based on our modeling we could see as many as 350 to 550. Patients in the next three weeks we obviously you're concerned about that the limitation is staffing as as you know this is happening all over the country. And we're no different. So yeah staffing and the limits of our ability to serve the population here really relate back to. The fact that our nurses and doctors have been at this for ten months. Are they keep showing up god bless them and and and thankfully they are and and their real heroes we're gonna continue to to have their backs and hopefully young. Hope we get this vaccine distributed as quickly as possible so that we can stabilize. And starts your reduction in cases. And Alan do you feel that your health system is getting the support that you need from state leaders federal leaders. Local leaders. Absolutely governor the governor in Tennessee governor of north and in Virginia. No matter what party they're from David leaned in very heavily we're in communication with them almost every day. Look this is where ego I use he didn't example fog of war here others as you went into this thing didn't and we didn't know what we were dealing with and a lot of very typical decisions have to be made without. A lot of that'd or or. Confirmed information and yet every day we hear from them inquiring about what's going on at what they can do to help us we're grateful for that and we're just gonna continue to focus on the needs of our of our region. Glad to hear et Al Levine it's a large undertaking. We appreciate the work that you and all of your employees there are doing thank you and thank you for your time today. Thank you very gobble us same to you.

