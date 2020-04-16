Transcript for Ask the doctor: The case for continued social distancing

A new study is warning just how easily the corona virus can spread researchers found patients are most infectious in the days before they show symptoms earlier I asked doctor David Eisen meant. About that new research. The study confirms what we believe for a while is that people are contagious. 32 and a half days before they develop symptoms. So early reinforces. The importance of social distancing. Because people can spread the disease when they are asymptomatic. It also reinforces the value of the recent New York loan restriction. Or law requires wearing a face covering in public. Because you can spread it. During the two days before you're sick just by talking and exhaling. There's a lot of focus right now being put on those antibody test being conducted right now. What should people know about these tests becoming available around the country. They're antibody test detects the aisle at the presents fat body you want. Well we should know right now is that not. Perfectly accurate so I never had covic nineteen. But I live in Los Angeles. I took the test today. Got a positive result. 6060 chance that's what's false positive. It be a mistake for me too soon that I'm now immune. Can be mistaken means think they like install social distancing. And no longer need to Wear a mask in public. So context really matters we've been. Hearing a lot about contact tracing. Helping identified who has the virus by seeing who they've interacted with and now we're hearing about certain apps for this that are being developed by Google and apple. What do we know about these apps and any privacy concerns as well. If prince since I had the out and I got sick. In order alert all the people who had close contact with insane the last fourteen days that someone they know not being binding. As gotten sick with co lead nineteen. And that they should go and get tested. And they should quarantine in the meantime there are genuine legitimate. Privacy concerns with this kind of information being held. Why third party of course. And that's really an issue because it that people do people don't trust it there not been downloaded and not use it. And it's only going to be as expected and as the number of people who perhaps. We need to have probably at least 50% of the community using its. All the spot news you norilsk has its socket do any good. And you heard doctor David Eisen and say it there at least 50% of a community needs to use the tracing out. For it to be effective.

