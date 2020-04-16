-
Now Playing: Devalued Venezuelan currency artfully sold on Bogota streets
-
Now Playing: New Yorkers must wear face covering in public: Cuomo
-
Now Playing: Fauci describes 'rolling reentry' for US’ return to normal
-
Now Playing: Bill, Melinda Gates on the importance of COVID-19 test
-
Now Playing: David Muir Exclusive with Bill and Melinda Gates on Coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises as New York flattens COVID-19 curve
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus’ devastating toll on black and brown Americans
-
Now Playing: Race is on to find a viable vaccine for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 3.3 million tests completed: Trump
-
Now Playing: New guidelines for reopening country coming: Trump
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: April 15, 2020
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: April 15, 2020
-
Now Playing: Texas government leaders clash on COVID-19 strategy
-
Now Playing: NFL safety Myron Rolle went from the football field to the front lines of the pandemi
-
Now Playing: How to not feel overwhelmed and anxious during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Inside look at chefs hard at work on the front lines
-
Now Playing: Small businesses struggling as sales plunge 8.7% due to pandemic
-
Now Playing: How coronavirus is affecting mental health