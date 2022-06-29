Dr. Gomperts on at home abortions: 'This is standard care'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, founder of Aid Access, on her decades long mission to help women across the world who can’t easily access abortions by sending them pills.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live