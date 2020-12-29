Now Playing: Worries over post-holiday COVID-19 surge ahead of new year

Now Playing: Crocs gain cool factor in 2020

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 28, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Georgia runoff races remain tight as money pours in

Now Playing: ‘I’m still in shock’: Father of teen wrongly accused of theft reacts to incident

Now Playing: Rep. Kinzinger on bigger relief checks: ‘This is the time we have to do this’

Now Playing: Neighbors team up to shovel snow for new parents

Now Playing: Paralympic medalist cheers toddler’s first steps with prosthetic leg

Now Playing: Daring cliff rescue in Salt Lake City

Now Playing: Officer fired after deadly police shooting in Columbus, Ohio

Now Playing: Lori Loughlin released from prison after 2-month sentence

Now Playing: Jazz musician says woman falsely accused Black teen son of theft

Now Playing: Biden accuses Trump administration of obstructing transition

Now Playing: Christmas Day blast may be linked to 5G cellular paranoia, sources say

Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci warns of post-holiday COVID-19 wave

Now Playing: The Breakdown - President Donald Trump signs relief bill

Now Playing: Financial help on the way for Americans

Now Playing: Innovative outdoor space gives businesses new lifeline