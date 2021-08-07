Dropping sperm count in Western countries

More
ABC News’ Trevor Ault looks at male infertility and research that finds sperm counts have dropped by 50% since the 1970s.
7:28 | 07/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dropping sperm count in Western countries

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:28","description":"ABC News’ Trevor Ault looks at male infertility and research that finds sperm counts have dropped by 50% since the 1970s. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"78723646","title":"Dropping sperm count in Western countries","url":"/Health/video/dropping-sperm-count-western-countries-78723646"}