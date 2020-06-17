Are elevators safe from COVID-19?

More
For people working or living in high-rise buildings, the elevator is a necessity.
1:15 | 06/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Are elevators safe from COVID-19?
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:15","description":"For people working or living in high-rise buildings, the elevator is a necessity.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"71310882","title":"Are elevators safe from COVID-19?","url":"/Health/video/elevators-safe-covid-19-71310882"}