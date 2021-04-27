Examining the state of the pandemic as CDC prepares to update mask guidance

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos reports on the latest data on the pandemic and how many Americans are learning to live in a world that may never be fully rid of COVID-19.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live