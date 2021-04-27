Fauci on low child vaccine rates: ‘We've got to do better than that’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the expected new CDC mask guidelines and low COVID-19 vaccination rates among young children across the country.

