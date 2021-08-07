Transcript for Fauci urges Americans to get vaccinated

As a kind Schubert closer than ever to ending this pandemic in getting back to normal. But the sad reality is that despite our progress. We're still losing people to this virus which is especially tragic event at this point it is unnecessary. And prevent it. Virtually all coop in nineteen hospitalizations and deaths the United States are now occurring among unvaccinated individuals. And to be clear there will likely continue to be an increasing cases among unvaccinated Americans. In in communities with low vaccination rates particularly given the spread. Of the more transmissible. Delta. Eric delta variant is assuming more and more dominance in this country particularly in those areas. Of low vaccination so the logical question one asks. Is that the vaccines. They that we are using. How effective are they against the various aspects of disease. Associated with the delta Mary I can have the first line. First let's take a look at the MR NA vaccines which are two added that three vaccines that are used in this country. An MR NA overwhelmingly. Used the most among vaccines the real world setting. As shown here if you ask. Cases protected against a Scotland study. Showing that two doses of pies are about 79% detectives. Symptomatic disease a study from England again two doses of Pfizer. 88%. An hospitalizations. Again in England two doses 96%. Real world. Effectiveness you can make out quite reasonable assumption. That dated there applicable to spice are also applicable tomorrow Daryn. Then the next slide please the question is I've just spoken about the MR NA vaccines what about the J&J vaccines. There's indirect and direct evidence. For effectiveness of JJ against a dump the very. Because if you look at a comparison. Between the Jay and Jay and the Oxford AstraZeneca or the easy vaccine. Because they use similar ad no virus detectors. We have clinical data with AZT in real world effectiveness. And as you can see when you look at infection. Burris is symptomatic. Burris is the important number on the bottom of the slide 92% effective. Against hospitalization from the delta variant. Next slide. But there's also other types of data. Mainly looking at the antibodies that are reduced by vaccinations with J&J. A recent study that came out a few days ago. Looked at the bloated such studies from individuals. Vaccinated with the typical single jealous of Jane. At eight covered the delta variants and other variants really effectively quite well. Next slide in a similar related patent but when you look at the durability. Of the humor and oh cellular immunity. Using the JJ vaccine again against the delta and other variance again shows not only good protection. Rejected by the anybody tests but also good juror ability. Of that protection out to eight months. So what's the bottom line of all of this. We've heard about the threat from doctor Wilensky about the increasing in inspections. The question is if you get vaccinated. Are you protected and the answer is next slide. As shown on this does study this a story. From the New York Times the world is understandably worried. About the dealt a virus variant but studies showed as I showed you under previous horrified slides. That the vaccine was indeed. Are effective against it. The only conclusion one can reasonably calm too from looking what I've told you over the last few minutes is pleased. Get vaccinated it will protect you against the surging of the dealt a variant.

