FDA close to giving Pfizer vaccine authorization for kids 5 to 11

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which means shots could be in the arms of kids as early as Nov. 3.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live