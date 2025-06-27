FDA expands warning label for COVID-19 vaccines

The Food and Drug Administration finalized the expansion of heart risk warning labels on Moderna and Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Alok Patel has more medical news to share.

June 27, 2025

