FDA says Juul can continue selling e-cigarettes

The reversal comes nearly two years after the federal health agency ordered the company's e-cigarettes and vaping products be taken off the market.

July 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live