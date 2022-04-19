FDA to weigh Moderna vaccine for kids 5 and under

ABC News Medical Contributor and emergency physician Dr. Darien Sutton discusses what the next steps are after Moderna requests FDA approval for its COVID vaccine for children younger than 6.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live