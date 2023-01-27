Fertility fraud victims lobby for change on Capitol Hill

ABC New Live’s Kyra Philips speaks with Eve Wiley and Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., about their fight to pass a bipartisan federal law on fertility fraud that will protect victims.

January 27, 2023

