France’s concert experiment as Europe prepares to reopen to tourists

More
ABC News' Ibtissem Guenfoud reports on a high-stakes concert experiment in Paris and what it could mean for events in a post-COVID world.
3:58 | 06/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for France’s concert experiment as Europe prepares to reopen to tourists

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:58","description":"ABC News' Ibtissem Guenfoud reports on a high-stakes concert experiment in Paris and what it could mean for events in a post-COVID world.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"78142522","title":"France’s concert experiment as Europe prepares to reopen to tourists","url":"/Health/video/frances-concert-experiment-europe-prepares-reopen-tourists-78142522"}