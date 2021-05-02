Front-line workers shift gears

More
Many front-line workers are switching from giving COVID-19 tests to giving vaccines.
3:02 | 02/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Front-line workers shift gears

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:02","description":"Many front-line workers are switching from giving COVID-19 tests to giving vaccines. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"75715823","title":"Front-line workers shift gears","url":"/Health/video/front-line-workers-shift-gears-75715823"}