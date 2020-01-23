Transcript for Gray hair linked to stress

You remember your parents telling you they were going grave because you cost them too much stress. Scientists have figured out why apparently. Harvard researchers say it pass to do with our fight or flight response to danger and stress activates are sympathetic nervous system which they say is a good thing. But it chemical we produce it those moments is bad for the cells that determine our hair color. So when the picnic goes we go grant. Guide heads this seemed to me like a problem either and that's. I'm not right now that right now. I mean I think and my girl back when there eight.

