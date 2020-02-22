Growing fear over the coronavirus in Ukraine

More
ABC News’ Ian Pannell joins us live from Japan to explain how evacuees from China reached Ukraine.
4:00 | 02/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Growing fear over the coronavirus in Ukraine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:00","description":"ABC News’ Ian Pannell joins us live from Japan to explain how evacuees from China reached Ukraine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69137576","title":"Growing fear over the coronavirus in Ukraine","url":"/Health/video/growing-fear-coronavirus-ukraine-69137576"}