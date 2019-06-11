Hepatitis A alert at local New Jersey supermarket

More
A worker at a ShopRite in Somerville contracted the virus and was able to spread the virus to others from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30, according to the Somerset County Department of Health.
0:29 | 11/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hepatitis A alert at local New Jersey supermarket
Happening today doctors are offering free hepatitis a vaccinations in Somerville New Jersey. Those free shots come after a shop like deli worker in Somerville contracted the virus. This Somerset county department of health is warning people just row out deli items from the store. If they bought them between October 13 and October 30. Free vaccinations are available today and tomorrow between noon and eight at the county human services building on warrant street.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"A worker at a ShopRite in Somerville contracted the virus and was able to spread the virus to others from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30, according to the Somerset County Department of Health.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"66793347","title":"Hepatitis A alert at local New Jersey supermarket","url":"/Health/video/hepatitis-alert-local-jersey-supermarket-66793347"}