Transcript for Hepatitis A alert at local New Jersey supermarket

Happening today doctors are offering free hepatitis a vaccinations in Somerville New Jersey. Those free shots come after a shop like deli worker in Somerville contracted the virus. This Somerset county department of health is warning people just row out deli items from the store. If they bought them between October 13 and October 30. Free vaccinations are available today and tomorrow between noon and eight at the county human services building on warrant street.

