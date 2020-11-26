Highest number of coronavirus deaths since May 7

More than 2,200 people died yesterday, a 35% jump nationwide in the last week. Now, there are fears of another wave after the holiday. ABC's Kenneth Moton reports.
2:37 | 11/26/20

Highest number of coronavirus deaths since May 7

