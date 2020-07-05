Transcript for ICU nurse on front lines shares emotional video

People would be compensated very quickly that was something that I wasn't prepared for either was how quickly. They got sicker. And that they weren't responding to normal things we retreating a lot penis and currently. I like people are getting pneumonia because this virus attacks airlines. Dmitry without antibiotics and steroids and things like that fit. Then the virus itself where word using. Experimental things because this is news. Ends of the frustration is there. You just can't do it you can't save them. And it's a very disheartening thing to walk through. To just less people continue to die. Over and have turnover in the times today. Have to face and failing to give them something. Because the alternative is nothing and it's it's heartbreaking to see that. I lost three patients and luncheons. And that's. Sometimes it was just too much. Lasso when I was in our great rumor what I deemed to break down because at any time. Wearing insect. Anyone enters the Indian careful not okay we take parents you know it's time to break down just yet somebody else's in the new a little later but it was really great sleeping together in the biggest thing I think Tyler. Is accusing others every yourself from having compassion for someone. Lana. What it is my decision. What's the what's the motive in my heart for my decision. -- and I serve people better.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.