Imagining your fears can help you conquer them

More
New research suggests imagination may now have the power to help treat anxiety and fear.
0:50 | 11/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Imagining your fears can help you conquer them

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59347307,"title":"Imagining your fears can help you conquer them","duration":"0:50","description":"New research suggests imagination may now have the power to help treat anxiety and fear.","url":"/Health/video/imagining-fears-conquer-59347307","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.