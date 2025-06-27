Impact of cannabis use on male fertility

Dr. Alok Patel answers viewer questions about male fertility, the positives of a short nap during the day and a new study on ADHD medications.

June 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live