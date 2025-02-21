Importance of the child vaccination schedule

Patel It Like It Is: ABC News' Dr. Alok Patel answers health questions about the vaccination schedule of children and the safety of vaccines.

February 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live