An increase in domestic violence has been reported due to the pandemic

More
Cindi Leive, the former editor-in-chief of “Glamour” magazine, talks “Night of Solidarity," an event that will raise funds for violence prevention organizations.
4:33 | 05/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for An increase in domestic violence has been reported due to the pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:33","description":"Cindi Leive, the former editor-in-chief of “Glamour” magazine, talks “Night of Solidarity,\" an event that will raise funds for violence prevention organizations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70662287","title":"An increase in domestic violence has been reported due to the pandemic","url":"/Health/video/increase-domestic-violence-reported-due-pandemic-70662287"}