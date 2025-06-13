Israel's spy agency Mossad claims it was able to attack Iran from within

Israel's spy agency Mossad claimed Friday that it was able to attack Iran from within following a barrage of strikes that targeted the heart of the country's nuclear program.

June 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live