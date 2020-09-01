Transcript for Kansas City sheriff says going to Chiefs game saved his life

It's December 1 countdown. You keep up against the raiders. When time suddenly stood still for one of the chiefs' biggest fans and the right place at the right time and the petitioning chiefs actually saved my life by going to a game Bill Martin sheriff suburban county was off duty and suddenly fell while entering arrow head stadium. Off duty police saw him. I'll responded quickly they recognize what was going on. They got me loaded up in an ambulance and got need transported doctor. It was that quick response by people who knew the signs of a stroke that made all the difference. Martin had a large blockage to one of the main arteries in the brain that's a big area almost half of that. Brain here that's not getting blood flow we're sink looks comprehensive stroke center doctor jury held been performed at the lumpectomy and whenever shows yet. One of these devices but running YouTube through an artery in the lake all the way to the brain and pulling out that massive plot time was of the essence. Don't talk about the golden hour show if you can get all of this drug treatment. Done in the first parent has the best chance to have been their best outcome and within an hour sure Martin's plot was gone no permanent damage. He even watch the last quarter that raiders game. Dog die hard cheese and ready to go back and we can't continues we're going to the super won't.

