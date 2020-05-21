Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments

But in the meantime we turn now to ABC's Kara Phillips in Washington with the latest headlines for us good afternoon Kara. Hi Amy great to see you were working on the following developments here beginning with the brand new numbers from the US Labor Department more than 2.4 million people filing for unemployment last week. Bringing the total of jobless claims up to close to 39 million people. In the nine weeks since the corona virus crippled our nation about one in four Americans have now lost their jobs. And a rare look inside one airline's new Kobe cleaning regiment. ABC transportation correspondent G open he has shows us the changes at delta. The company says that it's using electrostatic. Spraying to kill viruses and bacteria before every flight. Delta also telling geo it will be boarding at the back of the plane first to minimize passenger contact. Delta also promising to travelers no plane will be more than 60%. Full. At a new development in that college admissions scandal according to federal court documents. Actress Lori Laughlin and her husband agreed to plead guilty on conspiracy charges after more than a year of maintaining their innocence. And take a look at this sweet idea out of our Richmond Virginia station WR IC. Senior citizens and a lockdown retirement facility adopting. Local high school seniors. The scout like the pen pals we used to have and they hope to eventually need each other face to face what it's all over. And Amy that the seniors who live in the Lucy core retirement community they actually read the descriptions about their caused the high school seniors that there adopting. Then they choose items like college essentials and they write handwritten letters as they personalize these gift baskets. Before delivery it's seniors Lovett on seniors in chesterfield county and never discount a hand written letter right yes it exactly ever I totally agree that's what our mothers taught us right. Carrot on a nice satellites.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.