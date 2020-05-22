Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments

We turn out eighty Hughes Keira Phillips in Washington DC for the latest headlines today good afternoon Kara. Good afternoon Amy happy Bradie Ewing doctor Jan we begin with this warning now from doctors about a drop. In children's vaccinations during the pandemic a new nationwide survey by ABC news. Indicate as many as twenty states now reporting a rapid deep crease in routine vaccinations. Parents are just not going to pediatricians as much in these lock downs over the recent months. And experts are warning of a possible uptick in preventable childhood diseases as a result of this. And the new ABC news it says poll indicating black Americans and Latinos. Are nearly three times as likely to know someone who has died of co bid nineteen. Those findings consistent with data that we've been focusing on in our ABC special coverage and nation divided revealing that racial and ethnic minorities. Suffer a disproportionate. Share a pandemic hardships and finally an upbeat note added Manchester, New Hampshire this little girl. Helping erase some big bucks for her front line health care workers at a local hospital. We're talking about 4000 dollars so far all despite playing her ukulele in her front yard during in this pandemic. And Amy we salute the seven year old her name is Lilly on a Roman. And she's been doing this apparently for a number of days now she's gonna continue the ukulele yard jams he says because she wants to keep inspiring neighbors. And others to keep donating so it's going to be a beautiful weekend no doubt for her hopefully all of us yes well that with a beautiful story thanks for sharing it with us care.

