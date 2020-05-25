Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments

in just a little bit. We turn now to ABC's Kyra Phillips in Washington. With the latest headlines. We begin with remembrances around the nation today. Here in Washington, Arlington national cemetery is where valor proudly sleeps. Flowers are being handed out to families there, as people also mark the day at the United States Marine Corps war memorial. The country mourning our fallen heroes today as well as the mounting coronavirus death toll. Houston's mayor is warning he's stepping up enforcement of 25% occupany rules at restaurants and bars after social distancing guidelines were ignored, risking public health during this holiday weekend. Some 250 social distancing complaints coming in over the past 48 hours, while others are packing pools in the ozarks and flooding streets in daytona, Florida. At the same time, many Americans are keeping distance protocols and wearing masks. Gloomy weather is making it a bit easier to follow guidelines at the Jersey shore. It's less crowder than a usual memorial day weekend. The governor says key coronavirus indicators are going in the right direction and that public compliance is strong, so he'll continue easing restrictions especially for outdoor gatherings. As people all faiths, finds ways to slowly gather and worship safely once again, members of Cleveland's Muslim community held a socially distanced ceremony to mark the end of Ramadan. With a drive-through eat celebration. Balloons, candy and plenty of joy for families coming by in we understand that the islamic center of Cleveland normally welcomes thousands of local families for a number of religious services, especially during Eid, but this year not because of coronavirus. They got creative with this parade to make sure their community felt the holiday spirit. Creativity is certainly essential these days. All right, Kyra, thank you so much for that.

