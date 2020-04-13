Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

We turn to ABC's Kyra Phillips in Washington, D.C. With the latest headlines. Here are some of the developments that we're watching from here. We begin with those deadly and violent storms striking overnight, at least 40 reported tornadoes slamming six states, taking the lives of at least 11 people in Mississippi and 6 people in Georgia. More than 800,000 people are without power across nine states. And the coronavirus outbreak has now led to an alarming surge in nursing home deaths. The associated press is reporting that in the past two weeks, more than 3600 people have died in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Experts are also adding that the actual number is likely much higher because most states don't include those who die without being tested. But even with these gut-wrenching revelations how covid-19 is impacting all of us, every day we're also seeming to have a story that fills our hearts and today it's the parking lot love for healthcare workers in Kentucky. Police and firefighters holding a light-it-up tribute outside lake Cumberland regional hospital. One of the many clear signs that we're in desperate need right now to show our support for all those heroes on the frontlines. A beautiful image to start a new week. That gave me chills to see that. As of today, all but a handful of states have issued

